Ector County Commissioners Court discusses expansion of West 42nd Street

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Commissioners Court recently discussed expanding West 42nd Street in West Odessa.
One of the main reasons for the need would be to help the fire department have quicker response times, especially for brush trucks.
"Those brush trucks are extremely important, especially in West Odessa where they have a huge land mass that really covers that OFR," said Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcett. "When it comes to these wild land fire and brush fire, the fire department really take a lead in things.
They are looking at a June date for the project