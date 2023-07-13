Ector County Commissioner's Court approves 90-day burn ban

This ban will not allow anyone to perform outside burning activities in the unincorporated areas of the county.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Commissioner's Court approved a 90-day burn ban for the county.

“After careful consideration, in addition to discussion with Odessa Fire Rescue, Ector County Office of Emergency Management, and our partners with the National Weather Service, Ector County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve the proposed Burn Ban,” said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

Ector County Officials said that this burn ban has been put into place for protection and safety reasons for the residents living in these areas. Extreme drought and heat conditions also led to the decision by the commissioners.