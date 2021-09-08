Ector County Commissioners' Court meets for 2021-2022 budget hearing

The goal of the meeting was to keep the budget balanced and take into consideration what specific departments want.

ODESSA, Texas — Monday the Ector County Commissioners met for a budget hearing to discuss the 2021-2022 county budget.

During the meeting they approved budgets for Ector County elected officials and county departments. Some notable approvals were for new vehicles for the sheriffs' department including four new staff vehicles and new vans to transport prisoners.

The Commissioners also brought up starting a committee that deals with salaries.

"We're going to have a salary committee, and we'll form that at the end of the budget," said Commissioner for Precinct 3 Don Stringer

The goal of the meeting was to keep the budget balanced and take into consideration what specific departments want funded.

They will continue the budget meeting on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.