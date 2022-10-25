Ector County Commissioner's Court discusses broadband plan

ConnEctor Taskforce hopes to get funding for Ector County Broadband Plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri made another presentation to the Ector County Commissioner's Court Tuesday about the broadband plan being put forth by the ConnEctor Taskforce.

But the plan requires a mix of local and federal funding.

“So today's presentation was to the County Commission; talking with them about this opportunity. The federal government is making funding available and we as a community would like to tap into some of that money. The only way that we get it is if locally is if we provide a 25% match. We're seeking $90 million and our local opportunity is to come up with 25% of that total request,” Dr. Muri said.

That 25% translates to roughly $20 million.

But before that, they came to the court with a request for a smaller amount first.

“Our specific ask for today was for $1.2 million which would fund the connector office of broadband. So a local office that would be charged with creating- not really the plan is built, but implementing the plan and then seeking out those federal funds that would help to build this broadband infrastructure,” Dr. Muri continued.