Ector County Commissioner's Court discusses broadband plan

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri made another presentation to the Ector County Commissioner's Court Tuesday about the broadband plan being put forth by the ConnEctor Taskforce.
But the plan requires a mix of local and federal funding.
“So today's presentation was to the County Commission; talking with them about this opportunity. The federal government is making funding available and we as a community would like to tap into some of that money. The only way that we get it is if locally is if we provide a 25% match. We're seeking $90 million and our local opportunity is to come up with 25% of that total request,” Dr. Muri said.
That 25% translates to roughly $20 million.
But before that, they came to the court with a request for a smaller amount first.
“Our specific ask for today was for $1.2 million which would fund the connector office of broadband. So a local office that would be charged with creating- not really the plan is built, but implementing the plan and then seeking out those federal funds that would help to build this broadband infrastructure,” Dr. Muri continued.
No action was taken Tuesday by the court, but Dr. Muri says he anticipates they'll take action in another future meeting.