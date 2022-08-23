Ector County commissioners approve hiring of architect for new library

After the county finds an architect, it will work on selecting a plot of land.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — During Tuesday's meeting, Ector County commissioners voted to greenlight hiring an architect for the new library.

The library has been a hot topic since early 2021, with the county trying to decide whether or not to repair the current library or start over with a new one. The current building has been around since the 1960s.

Over the past year, a library committee has gathered input from the public on what they'd like to see in the new facility.