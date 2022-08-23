Ector County commissioners approve hiring of architect for new library

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — During Tuesday's meeting, Ector County commissioners voted to greenlight hiring an architect for the new library.
The library has been a hot topic since early 2021, with the county trying to decide whether or not to repair the current library or start over with a new one. The current building has been around since the 1960s.
Over the past year, a library committee has gathered input from the public on what they'd like to see in the new facility.
Now that the approval has been given, the county will work to find an architect then locate an ideal plot of land for the new building.