Ector County officials kick off Child Abuse Awareness Month

Just last year, Harmony Home, which helps child abuse victims, interviewed 489 children.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County officials kicked off the start of Child Abuse Awareness Month at the courthouse on April 3.

While it's a tough subject to talk about, local leaders want to educate everyone on how to spot the signs and help protect children.

"If parents are too scared to talk to kids about child abuse and what's going on, that really opens the door for predators to come in, to persuade them or see their vulnerabilities and twist those into abuse. So it's super important that parents are having those conversations with them," said Amanda Allen, Prevention Director for Harmony Home.

"Know who they're talking to, go through their phones if you have to, understand the child's vulnerabilities. Know what makes them a target and talk to them about those sorts of things," Allen said.