Commissioners Court of Ector County votes to prohibit outdoor burning

According to the press release, The commissioners court says that outdoor burning is a safety hazard for those in the unincorporated areas of the county.

People will be prohibited from burning anything outdoors 90 days after the the adoption of the order.

The order doesn't restrict people from participating in outdoor burning related to any public health and safety the press release says.

Activities such as firefighter training, public utility, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops and wedding activities will not be prohibited.

There will be a fine of $500 for those who violate this order.