Ector County holding free bulky item drop off event

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will be hosting a free bulky item drop off event on Sept. 24.
This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at 16261 South US Highway 385.
The county hopes this drop off event will help eliminate illegal dumping.
Items like furniture and mattresses are often found dumped in the county, and this is a great opportunity to get rid of them legally.
All loads will be inspected to make sure the county can take them.
The county has provided a list of items that will not be accepted:
- Any type of oils and oil filters
- Car batteries
- Household and Commercial hazardous waste
- Masonry debris such as tile, brick, rocks, and etc.
- Paints
- Remodeling demolition
- Refrigerators
- Tree Limbs
- Any waste from Commercial Businesses
- Small trash that will fit in your residential trash container