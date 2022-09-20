Ector County holding free bulky item drop off event

The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit is hoping the event will help eliminate illegal dumping.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will be hosting a free bulky item drop off event on Sept. 24.

This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at 16261 South US Highway 385.

The county hopes this drop off event will help eliminate illegal dumping.

Items like furniture and mattresses are often found dumped in the county, and this is a great opportunity to get rid of them legally.

All loads will be inspected to make sure the county can take them.

The county has provided a list of items that will not be accepted: