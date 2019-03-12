ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced he will run for the position of District Attorney.

Making the announcement on Facebook, Gallivan says he is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the citizens of Ector County as District Attorney.

"My experience as County Attorney has prepared me to take on the responsibilities of DA and put me in a position where I can move the DA’s office forward," Gallivan wrote.

He also spoke highly of current District Attorney Bobby Bland, admiring the "great team of people" Bland has gathered.

The United States Air Force Veteran has been a public official with Ector County since January 2012 when he joined as the Assistant District Attorney.

Before enlisting in the Air Force, Dusty moved to Odessa when he was six and graduated from Odessa High School.

After the military, he graduated from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin before attending Baylor University.

"This is our home and we are committed to making it the best place possible for our family and yours. I look forward to serving as your District Attorney,” wrote Gallivan.