Ector County appoints new county auditor

Ellen Friar joins the county from Ward County, where she audited for decades.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Judge’s Office announced Friday that judges from the 70th, 161st, 244th, 358th and 446th district courts appointed a new Ector County auditor.

The appointee, Ellen Friar, joins the county from Ward County, where she audited for decades. She also helped with Reeves and Loving counties’ budgets.

The news comes soon after the resignation of former county auditor Randy Donner . The resignation happened amid an investigation into irregularities in county finances, according to the judge’s office.

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett expressed his confidence that Friar is the right choice for the job.

"Ellen is going to be able to hit the ground running on Monday,” said Fawcett. “Ellen is well known statewide for her auditing prowess and knowledge of county budgets. She is going to be a perfect fit for what we need to get through this 2023-2024 budget process."

Fawcett went on to thank those who have helped in what he calls a “challenging time,” and showed optimism for the future of the county.