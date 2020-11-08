Ector Co. Commissioners thinking 'long term' when it comes to COVID-19 spending

The commissioners do not want to make purchases they will not use after the pandemic.

ODESSA, Texas — There is nothing normal about this year, and the same could be said about Ector County's budget. It is expected to be about $3-million less than normal.

“COVID for one and the potential of the oil field being in a bind," said Dale Childers, Ector County Commissioners in Precinct 3. "This year we’re bringing in less taxes, the sales tax is down, and we have a lot of needs and almost no money.”

So the county is trying to make the most of the money it has been getting from Grants and through the CARES act.

“We’re getting CARES act money which is $2.6 million dollars, we could not respond to COVID without it," Childers said. "And then the grant money is huge, for things like the airport, obviously health department, we could not provide the services without the state money.”

The county has been putting some of that money towards contact tracing efforts, testing equipment and bringing in two new epidemiologists.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved a COVID grant that will bring a disease intervention specialist to the area.

“It’s going to be a position that will help the epidemiologist intervene with diseases here, obviously the big one now is COVID,” Childers said.

The position will be utilized well after COVID, in particular for helping stop the spread of STDs.

The court says they are thinking long-term when it comes to spending money.

“We’re trying to do that with a lot of the COVID grants, that will last you know well after the virus goes away just to make sure Ector County is healthy," Childers said.

The testing machines the county purchased for COVID can also test STDs and other infectious diseases.