ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Coliseum is getting back to business in June.

The next event is scheduled for June 13 and 14.

But with COVID-19 it is not business as usual; there are plenty of changes the Coliseum is making before then.

“We're going to use the guidance from the CDC, use six foot distancing, limiting on the capacity, and just additional precautions," said Aaron Martin, Coliseum director.

Some of those additional guidelines include:

Staggering people exiting and entering the Coliseum in order to avoid overcrowding

Ordering tickets primarily online

Stay away from people who are not in the same household with you

In the last few months, COVID-19 has also impacted the Coliseum’s budget.

“We have not had any event revenue coming in, concession revenue, and we had cut our budget 30 percent," Martin said.

Martin understands that entertainment and crowds are going to be different after this pandemic. He is okay adapting with the times in order to keep people safe.

“I mean how can you enjoy yourself when you don’t feel safe?," Martin said. "Making the patrons safe and putting that first is the key to even having entertainment. It’s hard to have entertainment if you don’t feel safe.”

Martin says they do have quite a few events scheduled for this summer either at the Coliseum or the conference building next to the Coliseum.

As for the events they have postponed from this spring and early summer, they are hoping to do those in the fall instead.

