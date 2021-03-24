ECSO to allow jail visitors starting March 30

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it will soon be allowing visitors back into the jail.
Visitation will be allowed starting March 30. Anyone wanting to visit must wear a mask.
This comes over a year Texas Commission on Jail Standards suspended visitation back in March of 2020. Around the same time agencies also restricted visits for nursing homes, hospitals and daycare facilities.
Nursing homes also recently eased visitation restrictions based on guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
At this time, the Midland County Sheriff's Office has not stated if they will be allowing visitation again. Many other jails around Texas, like Harrison and Nueces Counties, will also be allowing visitations to start up again towards the end of March and the beginning of April.