ECSO to allow jail visitors starting March 30

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it will soon be allowing visitors back into the jail.

Visitation will be allowed starting March 30. Anyone wanting to visit must wear a mask.

This comes over a year Texas Commission on Jail Standards suspended visitation back in March of 2020. Around the same time agencies also restricted visits for nursing homes, hospitals and daycare facilities.

Nursing homes also recently eased visitation restrictions based on guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.