GARDENDALE, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on the skull found in Gardendale back in September.

Deputies say the skull is believed to be a white man, around 25 to 35 years of age. They also believe the person died around 5 years ago.

ECSO says the skull has been sent to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) for further analysis. CODIS combines forensic science and computer technology to create a database and link DNA profiles.

The skull was found on September 10 by a rancher and his son near a tank battery site.

There is no word at this time on a cause of death.