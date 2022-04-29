ECSO looking for 65-year-old woman last seen in February

Her family requested a welfare check for her because they believe she is experiencing depression.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a 65-year-old woman they say was last seen in February.

Wilmalea P. Rosen's family requested a welfare check on April 22 but was found to be missing.

ECSO says Rosen is believed to be experiencing depression.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Investigator H. Zavala at 432-335-3050 and reference case number 22-E1659, or contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.