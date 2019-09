ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Sheriff's Office inmates will soon be getting a new mailing address.

According to the ECSO Facebook page, starting October 16 all mail will now be sent to Florida.

The new address should look like the following:

(Inmate's Name)

P.O. Box 2027

Pinellas Park, Florida 33780

As of now the office has not released a reason for this change, despite multiple questions in the comments asking for an explanation.