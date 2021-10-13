ECSO identifies human remains found in Gardendale in 2019

DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to Timothy Daniel Gomez. Now investigators are asking for help in the case.

GARDENDALE, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers have identified human remains found in a pasture back in 2019.

Deputies were called to the scene just before noon on September 10, 2019 after a rancher and his son discovered a human skull near a tank battery.

Officers quickly determined the remains had been there for some time, but began working to identify the remains.

After working with the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program and Othram Inc. to conduct DNA analysis, ECSO finally were able to confirm that the remains were that of Timothy Daniel Gomez.

Investigators are now seeking further help on this case. If you know anything regarding this case, you are asked to contact ECSO Investigator C. McMeans at 432-335-3050, Texas Rangers J. Strain at 432-498-2120, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS (8477).