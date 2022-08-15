x
ECSO honors local residents with Life-Saving Awards

The Ector County Sheriff's Office held its award ceremony recently to honor multiple people for their heroic efforts.
Credit: Ector County Sheriff's Office

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office recently held its award ceremony and honored a group of residents for their selfless actions. 

Eight citizens earned the Life-Saving Award for saving another's life. Five of the individuals helped save the life of Tamika Pride back in February of 2021, while three others helped save the life of Ronnie Benoit in October of 2020.

The five people that helped Tamika Pride were Kara Thurman, Kirstie Goins, Christopher Kristufek, Cynthia Acosta and Christi Becker. 

The three people that helped Ronnie Benoit were Tony Haro, Isai Huerta and Joe Goff. 

