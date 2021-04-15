ECSO, Harmony Home encourage public support for child abuse prevention pinwheel garden

The garden will be on display through the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Starting on April 5, Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to “grow” a pinwheel garden in an effort to help raise awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The garden is located between the ECSO Administration building and the Ector County Detention Center.

ECSO and Harmony Home are encouraging the community to show their support by adding a pinwheel to the garden.