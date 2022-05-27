ECSO delivers monetary donation, support banner to Uvalde

The donation was worth more than $115,000.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — As people across the state continue to process the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, west Texans are stepping up to show their support for those impacted.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office took a trip to Uvalde Friday to present a $115,647 donation and a banner full of supportive messages to their community.

ECSO took donations from the community from Wednesday morning through Thursday.

In a message from Sheriff Mike Griffis posted to the ECSO Facebook page, he said the following:

"This will not heal hearts but will help relieve some financial pain. I love my community, and I love my people. THANK YOU!!!"