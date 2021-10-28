ECSO asks for public's assistance in solving case involving suspicious circumstances

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving an unattended death case from 2019.
On Dec. 20, 2019, deputies with ECSO responded to a report of an unattended death at a home in the 300 block of W 46th Street in north Ector County.
When they arrived to the scene, they found 17-year-old Christopher Scharborough, also known as Chris West, inside the home dead.
Authorities say there are suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
If you have information that could help the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or use the P3Tips app.