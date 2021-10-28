ECSO asks for public's assistance in solving case involving suspicious circumstances

Christopher Scharborough, 17, was found dead in a north Ector County home in 2019.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving an unattended death case from 2019.

On Dec. 20, 2019, deputies with ECSO responded to a report of an unattended death at a home in the 300 block of W 46th Street in north Ector County.

When they arrived to the scene, they found 17-year-old Christopher Scharborough, also known as Chris West, inside the home dead.

Authorities say there are suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.