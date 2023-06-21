ECSO: 2-year-old child drowns in above ground pool

The child was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that a child died after drowning in an above ground pool on Tuesday.

According to ECSO, deputies responded to an ambulance call at approximately 7:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found that CPR was in progress on a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in an above ground pool.

The child was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.