ODESSA, Texas — In a special session last night (Wednesday) the board approved a total general fund with revenues of a little over $299 million, almost $25 million more than last year. Most of the increased revenue comes from an increase in Foundation School funding from the state ($15,012,942) and higher estimated tax collections ($8,470,758) due to an increase in appraised values. Cost increases for the coming year included staff raises and stipend increases ($10.9 million), staffing changes ($3.8 million), TASB salary study adjustments ($2.6 million), increase in school budgets ($1.7 million), increases in utility costs ($1.4 million), vehicles/buses cost increases ($1.3 million), campus computer devices ($1.4 million) and increased insurance costs ($784,500).

Trustees voted 7-0 to adopt the 2019-20 official budget.

At the meeting the school board also approved – as required by law – a food service budget of about $16.7 million (an increase of one million dollars) and a debt service budget of $13.1 million (nearly the same as last year).

Newly passed legislation will decrease the school district’s Maintenance & Operations tax rate from $1.17 to $1.0684. The Interest & Sinking (debt service) tax rate will remain $0.1096.

The board will officially adopt a new tax rate in September.