ECRW hosts March luncheon featuring Rachel Malone

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Republican Women hosted their March luncheon Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

The event featured guest speaker Rachel Malone, Texas director for Gun Owners of America. In her position, Malone Leads GOA’s task of working with Texas lawmakers to promote gun rights.

The luncheon also showcased several vendors specializing in Concealed Handgun Licenses, guns, ammo and shooting ranges.

ECRW took donations to support the West Texas Food Bank in feeding families across the region.