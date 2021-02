ECRW is hosting a luncheon Wednesday with the conservative digital media company founder, president and CEO.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Republican Women are holding their February luncheon Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

The event will feature guest speaker Apostle Claver Kamau-Imani, founder, president and CEO of Raging Elephants Radio, LLC. His company concentrates on Texas political, economic and cultural news from a conservative standpoint.