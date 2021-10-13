Economic impacts of canceled Southwest Airlines flights on the Permian Basin

Southwest Airlines canceled many flights over the weekend. How will those cancellations impact us locally?

MIDLAND, Texas — Flying can be a hassle, especially when flights are delayed or canceled. All across the country, Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled over the weekend due to weather and other external constraints, according to the airline.

How do all of those canceled flights impact the Permian Basin?

Economically, the impact likely won't be that significant simply because Midland and Odessa aren't really considered tourist destinations, Mickey Cargile, president of Cargile Investment Management said.

"As far as an economic driver, it’s not a huge driver," Cargile said. "We are not a tourist destination. People come out here to work. So it can have a short-term impact on the workforce available, but as far as economic impact, it is very small."

If anything, the canceled flights posed more of an inconvenience to travelers.

"The inconvenience factor is really the biggest factor for us," Cargile said. "You have to really think about it if you’re going to say, Dallas, for the weekend, and you’re planning to come back on that last flight, and you don’t make it home to go to work Monday morning. That could be a problem for you."

Southwest Airlines did release several statements over the weekend to apologize and to keep travelers up to date regarding the state of the disruptions.

One statement said, "To every Customer that experienced a cancellation or delay, Southwest offers our sincerest regret regarding disrupted travel plans, and we look forward to a future opportunity to demonstrate our safe, reliable, friendly, and legendary Southwest Hospitality – something that Customers should always expect from Southwest Airlines."