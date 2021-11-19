Economic Forecast Conference discusses the state of the local economy

The event featured speaker Dr. Ray Perryman.

ODESSA, Texas — SouthWest Bank hosted an Economic Forecast Conference on November 18.

Dr. Ray Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, was the featured speaker for the conference.

During the event, Perryman discussed the status of the local economy as well as industry trends impacting the Permian Basin and the state of Texas as a whole.

Perryman said not to be surprised if the basin is slow to recover, because it was hit harder than many other areas.

“What I can say is we were hit much harder than most places by the pandemic because one of the things the pandemic hit the hardest was energy, and we're a part of that, so we have suffered more and have come back a little slower,” Perryman said. “We're projecting growth rates here over the next five years that are well above the state and the nation. Literally an output of 6.6%, and a lot of that because energy is starting to catch up.”

Perryman also predicts that the Texas economy might have to spin its wheels for a few months while issues with supply chains get worked out. He feels the industry faces challenges from several renewable energy sources, but that oil remains the most practical option for the future.

"If renewables were to replace fossil fuels in the next 30 years...the rate of growth they would have to achieve if Texas achieved that same rate of growth in its population would be twice the population of the United States in 30 years," Perryman said.

There are also growing concerns about climate change and Perryman said oil has the potential to lead the charge.

"Washington has it completely wrong," Perryman said. " A lot f things that are going on right now are moving us in the direction of places we do not need to go."