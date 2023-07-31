ECISD Trustees to host multiple Town Hall Meetings centered around potential bond projects

The first two meetings will happen on August 3, while the following two meetings will take place on August 7. Each meeting will happen from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The ECISD Trustees will be hosting four meetings over the next 7 days centered around potential bond projects.

These meetings will allow for people to ask questions about the recommendations made by the 2023 Bond Committee.

The first two meetings will take place on August 3. Both will happen at the same time from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jordan Elementary and Travis Elementary will be the two locations for these meetings.

The next two meetings will happen on August 7. Both will also happen at the same time from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. West Elementary and the Permian High School Library will be the two locations for these meetings.