The fairs will take place at the ECISD Administration Building on both July 27 and 28.

The fairs will take place on 802 North Sam Houston Avenue (Ector County Administration Building). The fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 27, and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 28.

According to their Facebook post, the district is looking to hire teachers, counselors, bus drivers, custodians and many more.