The event will be held at Murry Fly Elementary on November 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD will hold its second pediatric vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 on November 18.

The event will be held at Murray Fly Elementary located at 11688 W. Westview Dr from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All students must be accompanied by a guardian or parent.