x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

ECISD to hold final Early Release Day of the fall semester

The next Early Release Day will be in February.
Credit: Ector County ISD

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD will be holding its final Early Release Day of the fall semester on November 10. 

Ector College Prep MS will not be using any early release days. 

Dismissal times for each school in the district are: 

  • Noel Elementary and Travis Elementary: 11:30 a.m. 
  • All other elementary school campuses: 11:40 a.m.
  • Carver and Lamar EECs: 12:00 p.m.
  • Middle schools: 12:50 p.m. 
  • Odessa HS: 1:35 p.m. 
  • Permian HS and NTO: 1:40 p.m.  

OCA and OCTECHS will be released early on November 12 at 12:20 p.m. 

The next Early Release Day for ECISD will be in February. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Fort Stockton Rotary Club helps local thrift store