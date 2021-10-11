ECISD to hold final Early Release Day of the fall semester

The next Early Release Day will be in February.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD will be holding its final Early Release Day of the fall semester on November 10.

Ector College Prep MS will not be using any early release days.

Dismissal times for each school in the district are:

Noel Elementary and Travis Elementary: 11:30 a.m.

All other elementary school campuses: 11:40 a.m.

Carver and Lamar EECs: 12:00 p.m.

Middle schools: 12:50 p.m.

Odessa HS: 1:35 p.m.

Permian HS and NTO: 1:40 p.m.

OCA and OCTECHS will be released early on November 12 at 12:20 p.m.