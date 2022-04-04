ECISD to hold "Digital Family" series throughout the month of April

The series will have four sessions that will take place every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD will be offering a four-part series called "Digital Family" during the month of April.

This series will provide families with lessons devoted to understanding the technology that we use in our lives.

The series will be held every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. and if families attend all four sessions, they will receive a "Digital Family" certificate.

Families who would like to participate will need to register at www.bit.ly/EctorFCN.