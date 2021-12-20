ECISD Superintendent appointed to broadband advisory board

Dr. Scott Muri is one of three people appointed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri has been appointent to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors for the State of Texas.

Muri was appointed Monday by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. He joins two others on the board, including the PResident and CEO of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership and the Senior Vice President of Telecom OPerations and Quanta.

Dr. Muri issued the following statement about his appointment:

I am honored to be appointed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors. It is a privilege to represent K-12 public education and the children and families of Texas. High-speed, affordable broadband availability has been a priority of ours in ECISD for almost two years. Through innovative partnerships, we have made great strides in bringing reliable, affordable internet service to West Texas. During the same time, the ConnEctor Task Force developed the Ector County Digital Inclusion Acceleration Plan to make broadband service a reality for all citizens of Odessa and Ector County. Access to broadband provides opportunities for all Texas families, and I look forward to working hard as a member of this Board.

Muri's selection for the board comes after ECISD has worked with Starlink to launch dozens of satellites to provide better broadband access to families in Ector County.

Following the success of the program, the district has been working with the Texas Education Agency to get free broadband to students across Texas.