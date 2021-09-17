ECISD student arrested, charged after threatening Permian High School

The 9th grader was taken into custody and charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

ODESSA, Texas — An ECSID student has been charged and arrested after police say he made a threat to Permian High School on social media.

The student, a 9th grader who is not being identified due to his age, was located on campus and taken into custody. He is being charged with Exhibition Use or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearms.

ECISD police say the teen did not have a weapon on him, but did find a blank gun at the student's house.

District leaders say that because this threat was brought to their attention at the beginning of the day, they did not make an announcement of the threat to the school or the parents so as not to interfere with the investigation.

A voicemail with the details was later sent out to parents.

ECISD is now asking parents to talk to their children and remind them that these sorts of threats are taken very seriously and could result in charges and serious legal consequences.