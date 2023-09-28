ECISD school bus involved in a crash that leaves driver of other vehicle injured

ECISD's communications department confirms to NewsWest 9 that an accident did occur on Thursday morning involving one of their school buses.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD's Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins confirms to NewsWest 9 that an accident involving one of their school buses occurred Thursday morning, leaving the driver of the other vehicle injured.

The ECISD school bus did have children inside but Adkins said "the driver and students on board did not report any injuries".

The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating the accident. NewsWest 9 has reached out to OPD but has not gotten a response yet.