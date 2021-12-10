ECISD school bus involved in crash in Odessa

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: A vehicle ran a red light, which caused the bus to swerve and hit a curb.

The bus had minor damage done to it and as reported earlier by ECISD, there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Original: An Ector County ISD school bus was involved in a crash this morning around 9:00 a.m. near East 10th street and Grant Ave.

According to the school district, there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. There were also no injuries reported.