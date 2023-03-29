ECISD School Board discusses upcoming election

The board agreed to approve the contract with the County Elections Office to put four candidates on the ballot.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County ISD School Board held a meeting that discussed the upcoming May Election.

The Board agreed to approve the contract with the county elections office to put four candidates on the ballot. Every two years, the district has elections for trustees, and they have four positions up for grabs. The Board voted 5-0 at the meeting to cancel the elections for Position 1 and 6 since both positions were unopposed. Dawn Miller(Position 1), and Tammy Hawkins (Position 6) were certified as "Elected".

They also discusses some changes within middle school leadership. Noe Ortiz was appointed as the new Principal at Crockett Middle School, while Kamye Smith was appointed as the new Principal at Bonham Middle School.