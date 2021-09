Robert "Troy" Joiner has been working for ECISD for the last ten years.

ODESSA, Texas — Officer Robert "Troy" Joiner has passed away after his long battle with COVID-19.

Officer Joiner first served as a Military Police Officer in the US Army for five years.

Joiner then served his community as an officer for the Odessa Police Department for 22 years. He retired honorably at the rank of Sergeant.

He spent the last ten years working for the ECISD Coutny Police Department.