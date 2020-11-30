ECISD police officer dies after battling cancer

Officer Misti Waldrop had been fighting lung cancer after being diagnosed in late 2017.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD police says one of its officers has died following a battle with cancer.

Officer Misti Waldrop, 34, passed away on November 27. She was diagnosed with lung cancer at the end of 2017.

ECISD PD announced her death on a Facebook post.

"Officer Waldrop was an amazing person and an outstanding police officer and she will be so dearly missed. Rest easy, Officer Waldrop."