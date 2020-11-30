ECISD police officer dies after battling cancer

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD police says one of its officers has died following a battle with cancer.
Officer Misti Waldrop, 34, passed away on November 27. She was diagnosed with lung cancer at the end of 2017.
ECISD PD announced her death on a Facebook post.
"Officer Waldrop was an amazing person and an outstanding police officer and she will be so dearly missed. Rest easy, Officer Waldrop."
According to her obituary, Waldrop's family is asking that people make donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers.