ECISD officials proposes to raise ECISD staff salaries

ODESSA, Texas — At the recent ECISD Board of Trustees meeting, ECISD officials went before the trustees to present a plan to raise district staff salaries.

The plan proposed would raise salaries by 3% for all district staff as well as raise the starting teacher salary to $60,600 per year. Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said investing in teachers is simply the best way to attract talented educators to serve students in Ector County.

"While it isn't the only factor, it is critical factor in how we recruit, attract and retain the very best individuals to meet the needs of our students that we serve each and every day," Dr. Muri said.