ECISD, Midland ISD and Big Spring ISD receive Innovative Services for Students with Autism grant

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD, Midland ISD and Big Spring ISD came together and received a Innovative Services for Students with Autism grant from the TEA for more than $2.2 million.
ECISD will be the manager of the fund and the funds will be given to each district on a need basis. There will be special education classrooms across all three districts that are equipped with the proper tools to help students with autism.
"I am so pleased that Ector County ISD, Midland ISD and Big Spring ISD collaborated in preparing the grant to meet the needs of our students living with autism," said Dr. Susan Lara, Grant Writer. "As the grant writer for ECISD, it was a pleasure to work with the team preparing the proposal, which offers promising educational opportunities for our children.”