ECISD, Midland ISD and Big Spring ISD receive Innovative Services for Students with Autism grant

The grant is worth more than $2.2 million.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD, Midland ISD and Big Spring ISD came together and received a Innovative Services for Students with Autism grant from the TEA for more than $2.2 million.

ECISD will be the manager of the fund and the funds will be given to each district on a need basis. There will be special education classrooms across all three districts that are equipped with the proper tools to help students with autism.