ECISD investigating after teen stabbed during fight at OHS

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD is investigating after a fight between two Odessa High School students resulted in one of them being stabbed.

According to a district representative, the two boys agreed to a fight near the end of the school day.

During the fight, one of the boys was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other teen is being sought at this time and the situation is still being investigated.

ECISD says no other students and staff at the school were threatened.

The district also emphasizes this behavior is considered unacceptable and extra precautions will be taken as classes resume Thursday.

Anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary or knows of trouble between students is encouraged to alert an adult on campus immediately.