ECISD holds Welcome Walk to recover students identified as dropouts

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its second Welcome Walk to recover students Saturday morning.

During the event, staff members walked local neighborhoods to contact students identified as dropouts in an effort to encourage them to go back to school.

The event gives staff members a chance to speak with students and their families about the importance of returning to school, as well as helping the students make arrangements for their return.