ECISD holds State of the District Address

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Independent School District held its State of the District Address on March 3.
The district was celebrating its 100th year. Parents, teachers, and community leaders packed the Odessa High School Performing Arts center to listen to the annual address.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri praised their Starlink Internet Connectivity Project with Space X. He also addressed some of the challenges, which included running out of space and a proposed bond package on the May ballot.