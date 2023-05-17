ECISD holds May school board meeting

The school board meeting discussed a range of topics including school funding and introducing new faces to the district. ECISD leaders recently had a chance to head to Austin and meet with state politicians to push for school funding and investing in public education as the legislative session was still taking place.

"The work that we're doing here is being recognized so now we are invited to the table, and we are an influencer if you will and we want to leverage that opportunity," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "My responsibility as the Superintendent is to be the voice of the 33,000 students for the families that live in our community and really to be a voice for our region to make sure that the needs for public schools are being heard by members of the House and members of the Senate."