ECISD Excellence Awards ceremony honors over 40 students

44 ECISD seniors were recognized for all the work they have accomplished in the district. ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said it is not only important to honor staff and teachers, but also the students.

"Anytime individuals, student or adult does things that we feel deserve recognition they're great," Dr. Muri said. " We want to honor and celebrate the, We want to establish them as examples and role models for other students and organizations when you do really good work as a society. We celebrate you, we honor you, we thank you and so tonight is a chance to do that with 44 kids that have had a really great journey through excellence with ECISD."