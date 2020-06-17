ODESSA, Texas — Doyle Woodall's resignation was accepted by the ECISD school board at their meeting on Tuesday.

With the resignation accepted, the school board identified three potential options for how to deal with the now vacant Position Four:

Leave the spot unfilled until the general election in May 2021

Call a special election for the positon to be held Nov. 3

Appoint someone from District Four to fill the position until the May 2021 election

The board plans to continue discussion on the vacant seat at their next meeting in July.

Board trustees also voted to approve the 2020-2021 budget and compensation plans.

Major points from the now-approved plans include a $2,250 starting teacher salary raise, a 2% of midpoint cost of living raise across the board for all district employees, and a $4,560 per year increase in medical insurance benefits for emloyees.

Full details on all the measures discussed in the meeting can be found on the ECISD website.