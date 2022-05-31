ECISD Board of Trustees to hold Town Hall meetings about the vacant school board member position

These meetings will give current board members a chance to talk about the position and what the workload would look like.

ODESSA, Texas — Over the next two days, the ECISD Board of Trustees will hold two Town Hall Meetings in regards to the vacant school board member position for District 7.

These meetings will give current board members a chance to tell the public and applicants about the position and the work that comes along with it.

The first meeting will be on May 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Blanton Elementary, while the second meeting will be on June 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nimitz Middle School.