ECISD Board of Trustees discuss plans for spring bond proposal

The Community Bond Committee proposed four priority projects at the workshop on February 8.

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees talked about their plan for the spring bond proposal at their workshop on February 8.

The Community Bond Committee brought up four immediate priority projects. These included a new high school ($183 million), a new Career & Technical Education Center ($70 million), technology upgrades ($15 million), and Priority 1/2 life-cycle needs (approximately $175 million).

The difference between priority 1 and 2 life-cycle needs are that priority 1 projects deal with issues that should be done in the next 1-2 years, while priority 2 projects deal with issues that can be discussed down the line in about 3-5 years.

The Trustees are also looking to not exceed $400 million for the bond proposal. Currently, the bond proposal does exceed that amount and with help from district leaders and others, the committee has come up with three different options to reduce the cost. Those three options can be found on the ECISD website.