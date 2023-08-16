ECISD Board of Trustees calls for bond election in November

Proposition A includes a new Career and Technical Education Center, a new middle school, district wide maintenance and repairs. It comes in at just over $424 Million. Proposition B will include renovations and upgrades to Ratliff Stadium at $8 Million. Proposition C will go toward a new indoor facility at OHS and indoor turf replacement at Permian for just over $3 Million.

"The Board tonight made a statement, a really clear statement that they would appoint a bond oversight committee," said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. "So pending passage of the bond, they'll appoint that committee made up of citizens in Ector County. That group would meet on a regular basis. The district would provide updates to that committee on progress of each of the bond items until each of those items would be complete. So the election coming up in November of 2023 yes, and so all three of those propositions would be there for the voters to make a decision."